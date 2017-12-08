Driver in critical condition after train hits SUV

WJTV Staff Published: Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A train collided with an SUV Friday night.

The crash left the 55-year-old driver of the SUV in critical condition.

Jackson Police say the crash happened on Northside Driver, near California Avenue, shortly after 8:00 p.m.

According to officials, the SUV approached the railroad crossing, and attempted to turn around as the crossing arms lowered.

The train hit the back of the SUV, causing it to flip, police say. The driver was ejected, and suffered potentially life-threatening injuries.

Jackson Police and railroad authorities are investigating.

 

