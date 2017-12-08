Extended hours for holiday season at U.S. Postal Service

(WJTV) — The U.S. Postal Service will have extended hours at some locations for the holiday season.

Clinton: Between Dec.16, and Dec.23, the Clinton Post Office, 100 E. Lawson St., Clinton, MS 39056 will be extending Saturday retail hours from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Grenada: Between Dec.16, and Dec.23, the Grenada Post Office, 2500 Gateway St., Grenada, MS 38901, will be extending Saturday retail hours from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Hattiesburg: Effective Saturday Dec.9, and Dec.16, the Hattiesburg Main Post Office, 220 S. 40th Ave., Hattiesburg, MS 39402, will be extending Saturday retail hours from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Jackson: Effective Saturday Dec.9, through Dec.23, the Jackson GMF, 401 E. South St., Jackson, MS 39201, will be extending Saturday retail hours from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Madison: Between Dec.9, and Dec.16, the Madison Post Office, 990 Highway 51, Madison, MS 39110, will be extending Saturday retail hours from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and will offer extended retail hours Monday, December 18 th from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Starkville: Between Dec.18, and Dec.19, the Starkville Post Office, 822 Taylor St, Starkville, MS 39759, will be extending weekday retail hours to 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and for the rest of December (until Dec. 30) will be expanding Saturday retail hours to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More information on locations and hours of operation for other Post Offices can be found online at www.usps.com under “Find USPS Locations.”