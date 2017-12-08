Lumumba, other leaders to hold news conference ahead of museum opening

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba, Congressman Bennie Thompson, The Veterans of the Civil Rights Movement and the National President of the NAACP Derrick Johnson will host a joint news conference on Saturday.

City leaders said the news conference will start at 9 a.m. City officials said they want to recognize the individuals who have dedicated their lives to the Civil Rights.

Friday morning, Lumumba told news outlets that he would not be attending the grand opening of the Two Mississippi Museums. It’s scheduled for Saturday.

Some city and state leaders have said they would not attend because President Donald Trump is expected to go to the event.

U.S. Reps. Thompson and John Lewis also said they would not attend the event.