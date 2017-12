MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison Central safety Cam White announced his commitment to Ole Miss on Friday.

White is a three-star prospect who played offense and defense for the Jaguars in 2017. He is the 12th commitment for the Rebels’ 2018 recruiting class.

The former Jaguar standout chose the Rebels over Southern Miss, South Alabama, and Marshall.

Though my recruitment is still open these are my top 4 schools i will be looking closer to (No Order!!) #blessed🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/zpYVmWaXhG — The Cam White.. (@cam_white25) October 31, 2017