MDOT suggests drivers stay off roadways

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation is working to keep roads safe and passable throughout central and south Mississippi.

MDOT says residents should stay off roadways and limit travel only in case of emergency in all affected areas.

Ice has been reported on roads and bridges in the following counties: Adams, Amite, Claiborne, Clarke, Copiah, Covington, Forrest, Franklin, Hinds, Jasper, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Kemper, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Leake, Lincoln, Marion, Neshoba, Newton, Pike, Perry, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Smith, Walthall, Warren, Wayne, Wilkinson and Winston.

Areas in southeast Mississippi north of Hattiesburg are seeing significant snowfall and slush on bridges. MDOT said drivers throughout this region, including Clarke, Forrest, Jasper, Jones, Lamar and Wayne counties, are advised to avoid travel until conditions improve.

MDOT crews are placing salt brine and applying rock salt in affected areas. Those that must travel are advised to take precautions when approaching bridges, be on high alert for black ice patches and yield to MDOT forces as necessary.

Crews are reporting heavy accumulation from just north of Stone County to Clark County in south Mississippi.

Motorists along the Gulf Coast are advised to continue monitoring weather conditions as the temperatures drop.

Rain is expected to last longer in the coastal region than other areas of the state. MDOT crews are monitoring conditions throughout this area and prepared to place product if the rain turns into sleet.

Heavy snowfall throughout southwest Mississippi is causing trees and limbs to fall. MDOT crews using motor graders and back hoes are working to clear as much slush from the roadway as possible while removing trees and other debris from affected areas. Motorists should avoid travel in high impact areas such as Covington, Lincoln, Pike and Simpson counties as slush continues to accumulate on bridges and overpasses.

Crews throughout central Mississippi are placing salt and slag over affected areas. Although roads in the Jackson-Metro area are open and passable, MDOT advises extreme caution to those that cannot avoid traveling.