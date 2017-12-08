Museum officials: Weather won’t delay bicentennial celebration

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Friday’s winter wonderland has posed a question about whether Mississippi’s bicentennial celebration will by affected.

Organizers are taking a post office approach to Saturday’s event. It will happen on time, regardless of rain, shine, sleet or snow.

A crew worked all day to clear the walkways, stage and seats of snow.

“It looks like it’ll be a little soggy. It looks like folks should wear shoes that they may be able to get a little bit muddy. But I think we’re going to be in good shape for all of that,” Chris Goodwin, with the Department of Archives and History said.

WJTV learned on Thursday night the president will not be speaking at the public event outside. Instead, he will tour the museums and speak to a select group inside the museum, prior to the outside celebration.

Goodwin says even if the president’s travel is delayed, the bicentennial celebration will promptly start at 11:10 a.m.

“It could be that weather will affect flight for some of our participants. I hope not. But we will certainly move forward, because it’s going to be a great opening day and we want to make sure we get everybody in these museums that the state has spent $90 million.”

If you plan to attend the ceremony, organizers encourage you to bundle up.

Shuttles will run from the fairgrounds to the museums all day.

The shuttle will drop participants off at North and Mississippi Street. And there will be second entrance on Amite and North Street.

The weather is expected to affect crowd turn out.

So, if you weren’t able to get a ticket to tour the museums tomorrow, they will be allowing people to be on standby.

If you wait around, you might be able to fill a vacant spot.

There will also be coffee and hot chocolate for sale.

If you don’t make it out for the opening, Goodwin suggests visiting the museums on December 26th.

State offices will be closed, but the museums will be open. He expects there will be a smaller crowd.