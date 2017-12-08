PHOTOS: Winter Wonderland

Winter Wonderland! View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Do you want to build a snowman? Check out the Harrison kids! Photo Courtesy: Alana Wilson Photo Courtesy: Alana Wilson Brandon snow! (Charlotte Byrd) Vicksburg! (Courtesy Stacy Hicks) USM's campus (Photo: WHLT) Adams County! (Photo: Julia Mason) Adams County (Julia Mason) Adams County! (Photo: Julia Mason) (LaChina Hardin) Morton! (Lindsey Brock) McComb (Photo: Terrance Bullock) (Photo: WJTV) (Photo: WJTV) Marblehead Subdivision across the street from Fanning Landing Boat Ramp on Reservoir. (Photo: Robert Benfield ) Raleigh, MS (Courtesy Elizabeth Parker) Raleigh, MS (Courtesy Elizabeth Parker) Smith County-Highway 481 in Trenton Community Photo: Cathy Dunstan) Photo: Stephanie Preston Photo: Stephanie Preston Stephen Brown (left) Daniel Mabus (right) Pafford EMS enjoying the snow! WJTV's TJ Werre puts a ruler on his car in Brandon!

(WJTV) — Parts of Mississippi looks like a Winter Wonderland!

The snow is coming down in Central Mississippi and the Pinebelt.

Here are some photos we have collected from our WJTV 12 crews and viewers.

You can send your photos to wjtvnews@wjtv.com. Please include the name we should courtesy and the location of the snow in your email.