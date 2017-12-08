Reports: Mississippi State to hire Bob Shoop as defensive coordinator

WJTV – Multiple outlets have reported Mississippi State is set to hire Bob Shoop as its fifth defensive coordinator in five years.

Sources tell Chris Low and me that Mississippi State is hiring Bob Shoop as its defensive coordinator. Shoop spent the past two years at Tennessee after serving as defensive coordinator at Penn State and Vanderbilt. https://t.co/c8e6QzoWRF — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 8, 2017

SOURCE: Former #PennState & #Tennessee DC Bob Shoop will run the defense for Joe Moorhead at #MissState as MSU’s new DC… The hire was 1st reported by Adam Rittenberg. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 8, 2017

Shoop has spent the past two seasons as Tennessee’s defensive coordinator. The Volunteers ranked in the bottom five in the SEC in total defense in each of those seasons.

However, Shoop’s units fared better at his other two Power Five stops: Penn State and Vanderbilt. From 2011-2015, his defenses at each school ranked in the top 25 nationally in total defense.

It’s worth noting that even though Shoop also used to work at Penn State like current Bulldog head coach Joe Moorhead, he did not work with Moorhead. Moorhead was in Happy Valley for the 2016 and 2017 seasons while Shoop left before 2016 to go to Knoxville.

Shoop has been a defensive coordinator for 15 seasons. His other stops besides Tennessee, Penn State and Vanderbilt include William & Mary, Columbia, Villanova and Yale.