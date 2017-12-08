Thousands without power across Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The winter weather is causing thousands of power outages across the state.

Southern Pine Electric Power tells WJTV that they have 21,000 outages. The company says they will call in additional crews to help restore power.

According to Entergy Mississippi’s website, more than 14,500 people are without power.

The highest number outages are in Pike County. Entergy’s map shows that more than 4,600 Pike County customers are without power. More than 3,000 Lincoln County customers are without power.

Mississippi Power’s outage map shows that more than 10,000 customers are without power.