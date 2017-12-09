Blue Raiders rally by Rebels late

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WJTV) – Just when Ole Miss had fought back to make it a tight game, Middle Tennessee State pulled away late.

When the Rebels were down by just four, the Blue Raiders ended the game on a 17-2 run to win 77-58. It’s the third straight loss for Ole Miss.

Nick King and Brandon Walters combined for 45 points, with King leading MTSU with 25 points.

Marcanvis Hymon led Ole Miss with 12 points. The Rebels shot just 40 percent from the field.

Ole Miss will take on Sam Houston State next on Dec. 13.