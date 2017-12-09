Dr. Amos Brown gives speech about Civil Rights

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba held a news conference with several other activists and state leaders ahead of the grand opening of the Two Mississippi Museums.

Among them was Dr. Amos Brown, the president of the San Francisco branch of the NAACP.

NAACP National President Derrick Johnson introduced Brown, saying that the Civil Rights activist attended Smith Robertson School. The school, which is now a museum, is where the news conference was held.

Lumumba, along with some others in the room decided not to attend the opening ceremony because of Trump’s visit.

“He does not deserve to be in Jackson for the celebration of the of the Civil Rights Museum opening,” Brown said.

Brown talked about his life experiences as a young boy. He recalled the day he saw Emmett Till’s mutilated head on the cover of Jet Magazine.

He said he spoke with Medgar Evers about how upset Till’s death made him feel. He was the same age as Till at the time he died.

Evers charged him to stand up for what he believed in.

“And I never shall forget what he said. He said, ‘Amos, don’t just be mad, be smart,'” he said.

Evers encouraged him to start a youth council for the NAACP in Mississippi. Brown read some of the records from the state’s Sovereignty Commission about how he participated in the movement. He was a part of in sit-ins in the 1960s.

Listen to the full speech above.