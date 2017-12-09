Hundreds attend opening of Two Mississippi Museums

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A momentous day in our state’s history was not over shadowed as hundreds of people made their way to downtown Jackson to celebrate Mississippi.

As people who celebrated the bicentennial attended the opening of two Mississippi museums. Some even traveled from our nation’s capitol to come to Mississippi’s capitol. All to be a part of a monumental celebration, Harold Hunter Jr. says, “I really wanted to be part of the bicentennial.”

Sunday marks two hundred years for the Magnolia State.

Some believe the opening of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and the Museum of Mississippi History is the best way to celebrate the state’s bicentennial because it brings the history of Mississippi full circle.

Along with the museum openings, some businesses on capitol street in downtown Jackson placed pictures in their windows showcasing more of the state’s history.