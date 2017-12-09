Mayor Lumumba, other leaders talk about Civil Rights, Two Mississippi Museums

Related Coverage Lumumba, other leaders to hold news conference ahead of museum opening

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba, National NAACP President Derrick Johnson and other leaders are holding a news conference at the Smith Robertson Museum.

They said they want to recognize the individuals who have dedicated their lives to the Civil Rights. The news conference is happening ahead of President Donald Trump’s tour of the Two Mississippi Museums.

U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson was expected to attend the news conference as well. However, Johnson said he was unable to make it because his plane was delayed.

Lumumba, Thompson, and a few others decided not to attend the grand opening of the ceremony of the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum because of the president’s trip.

