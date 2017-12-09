Protesters upset about President Trump’s visit to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Saturday morning, Mississippians line the path of the presidential motorcade as President Donald Trump makes his way to the state capitol for the opening of two Mississippi history museums.

Not everyone in attendance is welcoming of the president’s visitation.

Protesters gather along High Street to express disapproval for President Trump’s presence at the opening of the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.

Other activists declined to attend the dedication of these two museums entirely.