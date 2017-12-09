People stand along High St. in protest of the President’s visit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several dozen people lined High Street braving the cold because they didn’t want President Donald Trump to come to the opening of two Mississippi museums.

So with their signs and voices raised, the protesters let everyone know how they felt about the President’s visit. One protester, Gecolby Youngblood, believes “what it’s about is the general principal that this is a civil rights museum and he does not represent civil rights. he represents racism, he represents misogyny, xenophobia and to bring him here is a slap in the face.”

Another protester Daisy Stackpol agreed, “Mississippi has a very long and complex history of civil rights issues and a president that complains about people protesting at the NFL and basically says that white supremacists are just as bad as the people protesting them, should not be present at a the museum for civil rights.”

Many have called the protests sad and disrespectful, arguing that having a sitting president visit the state is an honor regardless of political views, “I would say that normally that would be true, but he is not a normal president, and we need to not normalize him and continue to protest him and his horrible administration,” says Stackpol.

The anti-Trump protesters represented several different organizations as well as everyday citizens.

There was also a small group of counter protesters.