President Trump visits Jackson for grand opening of MS museums

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – President Donald Trump stops in Jackson to help pay tribute to the state’s two new museums. The president said the museums “are a tribute to our nation at the highest level.”

WJTV’s Melanie Christopher and photographer Eric Bullard were the only local news crew granted permission to be a part of the president’s motorcade. Which gave them exclusive video of the president as he toured the Mississippi Civil Rights museum.

An unusually frigid and snow laden December morning in Mississippi set the scene as Air Force One put the wheels down at the Air National Guard Base at 10:15 Saturday morning.

Security was tight both on the ground and on rooftop buildings as the president made his way off the jet.

The president was met by Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant and his wife, Deborah, as well as members of the states Congressional delegation. Senator Roger Wicker and Representative Gregg Harper.

Included in the greeter line was Vicksburg Mayor George flaggs and civil rights activist Charles Evers, brother of slain civil rights leader Medgar Evers.

After a quick wave to a small crowd of onlookers the president got into his vehicle and was escorted to downtown Jackson.

Along the way, people lined the roadways, waving and videoing the presidential motorcade.

At the two museums, the president was given a personal tour, accompanied by Reuben Anderson, the first African American supreme court justice in Mississippi.

Anderson, later giving remarks at the event, had this to say, “and I want to thank the governor for the invitation to the president and I want to thank the president for accepting and i want to thank all of you for being here.”

A somber President Trump listened intently as a museum official explained a certain exhibit and shortly after addressed a group of civil rights veterans, museum patrons and elected officials inside the two museums auditorium.