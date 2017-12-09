Southern Pine crews working to restore power

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Southern Pine Electric crews are still working to restore service to an estimated 13,500 members who lost power when the winter storm struck south Mississippi on December 8, 2017.

This being one of the largest outage events in the cooperative’s history, they expect the full recovery to take several days. They encourage their members to take every precaution to keep warm as they will continue to work to restore power to members.

Southern Pine Electric says the condition of snow and ice are particularly difficult and dangerous. They increase the difficulty of troubleshooting issues on lines and make the terrain harder to access. In addition, the accumulation of snow on trees is causing many to break and make contact with power lines.

Emergency workers from Singing River Electric, Yazoo Valley Electric, Delta Electric, 4-County Electric, Tombigbee Electric and Tallahatchie Valley Electric are assisting to help speed restoration work.

Southern Pine Electric crews urge members to be patient while crews work long hours to restore power in a safe and efficient manner.

They say members should heed these precautions:

Damaged power lines are extremely dangerous, even if they appear to be out of service. Do not approach fallen or sagging power lines. Report them immediately to Southern Pine at 1-800-231-5240 and warn others to stay away.

Do not attempt to cut or remove trees from power lines.

If you lose power, turn off all electrical appliances, water heaters and heating/cooling systems.