JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — President Donald Trump has landed in the Magnolia state.

The president is headed to the Two Mississippi Museums grand opening.

The ceremony is a part of the state’s Bicentennial Celebration.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba held a news conference ahead of the ceremony at the Smith Robertson Museum. Lumumba and a few other leaders decided not to attend the museums ceremony because of Trump’s visit.

