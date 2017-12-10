Mississippi furniture company closes purchase of Lane brand

Associated Press Published:

VERONA, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi furniture company has completed its purchase of the Lane brand.

United Furniture Industries, based in Verona, said Friday that it closed the deal to buy Lane from Heritage Home Group.

The two companies haven’t disclosed a price for the purchase, announced Nov. 21.

United gets rights to the Lane brand, a 300-employee factory in Belden, Mississippi, and a smaller factory that makes mechanisms for recliners in High Point, North Carolina.

United Chief Operations Officer Doug Hanby says it should take about six months to integrate Lane.

Heritage Home has said it wanted to sell Lane to simplify its portfolio.

United Furniture employs about 3,500 people with factories in Nettleton, Tupelo, Okolona, Hatley, Sherman, Vardaman and Amory, Mississippi; Archdale, High Point, Lexington and Winston-Salem, North Carolina; and Victorville, California.

