Several emergency responders and a helicopter respond to wreck on I-55 in Madison

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Lanes are back on I-55 North in Madison after a rollover wreck Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened near exit 108 and blocked several lanes for hours as emergency crews were called to the scene. Madison Police, ambulances, firefighters and a helicopter could be seen on the interstate.

People who witnessed the wreck say a woman had to be removed from a truck with the jaws of life.

“When I looked back the truck was just flipping and then I saw a tire fly off and the food, they had went groceries in the car and everything,” one witness explained.

WJTV is working with Madison Police to get the latest on the victim’s condition, and how many people were involved in the crash.

Investigators are working to determine was caused the accident.