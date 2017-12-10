Several emergency responders and a helicopter respond to wreck on I-55 in Madison

By Published:

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Lanes are back on I-55 North in Madison after a rollover wreck Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened near exit 108 and blocked several lanes for hours as emergency crews were called to the scene. Madison Police, ambulances, firefighters and a helicopter could be seen on the interstate.

People who witnessed the wreck say a woman had to be removed from a truck with the jaws of life.

“When I looked back the truck was just flipping and then I saw a tire fly off and the food, they had went groceries in the car and everything,” one witness explained.

WJTV is working with Madison Police to get the latest on the victim’s condition, and how many people were involved in the crash.

Investigators are working to determine was caused the accident.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s