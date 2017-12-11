Better Together Commission to hold listening sessions on education

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Better Together Commission will hold some listening sessions on education.

Officials said the sessions are intended to give the community a chance to let their voices be heard.

Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. sessions begin at 6 p.m.

Below is a list of dates and locations:

12/11 Ward 1 Christ United Methodist Church 6000 Old Canton Rd., Jackson, MS 39211

12/11 Ward 2 Anderson United Methodist Church 6205 Hanging Moss Rd. Jackson, MS 39206

12/12 Ward 3 Cade Chapel Baptist Church 1000 W Ridgeway St., Jackson, MS 39213

12/12 Ward 4 Siwell Middle School 1983 N. Siwell Rd., Jackson, MS 39209

12/13 Ward 5 Provine High School 2400 Robinson Rd., Jackson, MS 39209

12/13 Ward 6 e-Center 1230 Raymond Rd., Jackson, MS 39204

12/14 Ward 7 City Hall 219 S. President St., Jackson, MS 39201