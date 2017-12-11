C Spire launches 100 Mbps Internet & C Spire TV

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — C Spire launched a new internet era with the roll out of next-generation fixed wireless services.

The company said this is the latest phase of its Tech Movement initiative that aims to transform region with broadband technology innovation.

The new services are part of C Spire’s massive broadband technology deployment announced in late September

C Spire said more than 57,000 households in 22 central and north Mississippi markets can order the super-fast internet access.

The copmany launched 100 Mbps Internet & C Spire TV to thousands of homes.

