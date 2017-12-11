Christmas tree pothole in Belhaven

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — If you are driving around Belhaven, you might spot a pothole filled with a Christmas tree!

The Christmas tree pothole is at the corner of Lyncrest Avenue and Poplar Boulevard in Jackson.

Accompanying the pothole is are signs that say “Merry Christmas Belhaven” and “From our Sinkhole to Yours.”

Some neighbors said the tree brings holiday cheer and serves as a better warning than the regular orange cones.

Kelsey Berry says this pothole has been there since she moved to the neighborhood in May, and she noticed the tree some time last week.

“Maybe if we keep doing creative things like this to get their attention, eventually they’ll come,” Berry said after pointing out a another hole that the city fixed.

WJTV 12 reached out to the city about the pothole; officials said the public works director is looking into it.