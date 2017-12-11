Germany, Gant leaving Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State co-offensive coordinator Chad Germany and tight ends coach Ricardo Gant are leaving the Tiger football program, a source confirmed to WJTV 12 on Monday.

The Clarion-Ledger first reported the news.

Germany lost his play-calling duties during this past season, with head coach Tony Hughes promoting wide receivers coach Derrick McCall to co-offensive coordinator and play-caller. Germany has been with the Tigers for two seasons.

Jackson State struggled mightily on offense in 2017, ranking last in the SWAC in scoring offense (12.7 points per game) and total offense (231.8 yards per game).