Inmate serving life for kidnapping, murder dies in prison

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — An inmate serving life in prison died at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections said 61-year-old George Affleck collapsed while in the dining hall Friday afternoon.

Authorities said they rushed him to the infirmary where he was pronounced dead. MDOC said he was convicted of capital murder and as a felon in possession of a firearm.

He was sentenced in 2013 as a habitual offender because of prior convictions. The Mississippi State Court of Appeals affirmed his convictions in 2015.

The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy.