JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Police Department responded to a shooting on First Avenue early Monday morning.

Officers said they got a call about a shooting at a home. They found a man inside shot in the arm. A witness told officers that multiple shots were fired.

We’re told the victim was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition. Police are working to find the suspect.

If you know who is responsible for the shooting, you can call Jackson Police or Crime Stoppers.