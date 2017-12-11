Man shot in neck on Capitol Street

Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Capitol Street near Prentiss Street.

JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said it happened around 8 a.m.

Police were called to the area and found 32-year-old man injured. He was shot in the neck.

Holmes said the victim was responsive but provided very little information regarding how the shooting occurred.

The victim is in stable condition.  There is no suspect information available at this time.

This investigation is ongoing.

