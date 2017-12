NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are responding to reports of an explosion near the Port Authority bus terminal.

It happened a short time ago at the 42nd Street and 8th Avenue entrance, 1010 WINS reported. There is word of at least one injury

Emergency personnel are on the scene near West 42nd Street between 8th and 9th avenues.

No other details are known.

As a result of the incident, 1, 2, 3, A, C, E, N, Q, R, W and 7 trains are bypassing 42 Street.