Parents voice JPS concerns at listening session

JACKSON, MISS. (WJTV) — Parents, teachers, and officials piled into a local church to hear concerns and comments regarding the Jackson Public School District.

Better Together hosted a listening session at Anderson Methodist Church.

City, state, and school listened to parents and teachers including Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba.

“We are making a record of what you say and what you believe will be successful,” said Lumumba. “We are putting our minds together so that we can get from where we are to where we want to be.”

Many ideas were thrown around including better parent involvement and facility upgrades. Shawdylnn Bell believes change starts with teachers.

“If we can get teachers who have gone through JPS and who are here for more than a check, I believe we can turn this thing around,” said Bell.