Report: Brown out as JSU athletic director

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wheeler Brown is reportedly out as Jackson State’s athletic director, according to the Clarion-Ledger.

Here it is – Wheeler Brown out as JSU ADhttps://t.co/1GfFz4W1qr — Tyler Cleveland (@TylerCleveland) December 11, 2017

WJTV 12 reached Brown via phone on Monday. He said he is “technically” still the athletic director at Jackson State. When asked if he used that word due to severance details still being worked out, he said he could not answer that question.

A Jackson State spokesperson said JSU does not comment on personnel matters.

Brown has been leading the JSU athletic department for two years. In that time, he hired Tony Hughes as the Tigers’ football coach. Jackson State is 6-16 in two seasons under Hughes.

Back in June, Jackson State also decided to suspend its golf programs for two years.