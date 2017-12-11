Report: Brown out as JSU athletic director

By: Tyler Greever Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wheeler Brown is reportedly out as Jackson State’s athletic director, according to the Clarion-Ledger.

WJTV 12 reached Brown via phone on Monday. He said he is “technically” still the athletic director at Jackson State. When asked if he used that word due to severance details still being worked out, he said he could not answer that question.

A Jackson State spokesperson said JSU does not comment on personnel matters.

Brown has been leading the JSU athletic department for two years. In that time, he hired Tony Hughes as the Tigers’ football coach. Jackson State is 6-16 in two seasons under Hughes.

Back in June, Jackson State also decided to suspend its golf programs for two years.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s