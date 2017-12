FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday morning for the Lakeland Drive Expansion Project.

The Lakeland Drive Expansion Project is expected to increase safety and efficiency along the corridor, as well as boost economic growth and development throughout Rankin County.

Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, Central District Transportation Commissioner Dick Hall, and some other leaders were present.

The event was held at Lakeland Presbyterian Church on Lakeland Drive.