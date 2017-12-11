Sexual misconduct allegations made against former Rep. John Moore

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A state leader says sexual misconduct allegations were made against former Mississippi House of Rep. John Moore.

Moore said in a statement Friday that he was stepping down after 22 years of service due to health reasons.

“Earlier this year I had a major health issue that caused me to rethink my ability to continue serving the people of Mississippi in this important position,” said Moore in his letter of resignation.

However, according to a communications representative for Speaker of the House Philip Gunn, sexual misconduct allegations were made against Moore.

“We take any such allegations very seriously,” said Speaker of the House Philip Gunn. “We have followed protocol every step of the way and made sure that we have sought advice of counsel and followed that advice to the letter.”

Officials said Gunn consulted with outside counsel and the attorney recommended an investigation. The investigation had not started when Moore resigned. Officials tell WJTV that the investigation is no longer needed.

Moore served as Chairman of the House Education Committee and as a member of the House Committees on Appropriations, Insurance, Judiciary B, Legislative Budget, Rules, and Transportation.

