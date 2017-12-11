Shea Patterson announces plans to transfer to Michigan

WJTV – Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson announced his plans to transfer to Michigan on Monday.

NCAA transfer rules would require Patterson to sit out in 2018. His remaining eligibility is not entirely covered by the Rebels’ 2018 bowl ban. But he can try to get a waiver from the NCAA to grant permission for instant eligibility.

Ole Miss granted Patterson permission to seek a transfer back on Dec. 2. He missed the final five games of the Rebels’ 2017 season after tearing his right PCL against LSU.

In 10 career games for Ole Miss, Patterson threw for 3,139 yards with 23 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 60.7 percent of his passes. Even after missing the last five games of 2017, Patterson still ranks in the top five in the SEC in passing yards (2,259) and passing touchdowns (17).

His playing career in Oxford began when the Rebels lost starting quarterback Chad Kelly for the season to a knee injury in 2016. Head coach Hugh Freeze decided to pull Patterson’s redshirt and start him for the final three games of the season. He’d go on to throw for 880 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions that year.

There was a lot of hype surrounding Patterson when he came to Ole Miss. In high school, he was the top-ranked quarterback prospect in the country.