JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are investigating a carjacking that happened on Lynch Street near Highway 80.

JPD said shots were fired near the Texaco which led to a crash and carjacking at the intersection.

Officers said the woman was allegedly carjacked by someone who goes by “Lil J.” They are looking for a gray 2005 Chevy Impala with Mississippi tag WBJ 785.

The car was last seen headed west on Highway 80. Anyone with information, contact JPD.

JPD investigating shots fired near Texaco on Lynch St./Hwy 80 which resulted in a motor vehicle crash and a carjacking near the intersection. One male subject injured, transported to UMMC. More information to come. pic.twitter.com/FSqKWTaycA — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) December 11, 2017

Update: Female carjacked by armed black male, “Lil J” following vehicle crash at Lynch St./Hwy 80–*BOLO*gray 2005 Chevy Impala, MS tag WBJ 785, last seen traveling west on Hwy 80 from Lynch St. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) December 11, 2017