JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — There are two new members of the Mississippi House of Representatives.

On Monday, Cheikh Taylor and Kevin Ford were sworn in. They were both elected during November special elections.

Taylor will be representing House District 38, completing the term of Tyrone Ellis, who retired.

Ford will be representing House District 54, completing the term of Alex Monsour, who was elected as a Vicksburg alderman.