Woman looking for holiday gift giver

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — A viewer reached out to WJTV when she found a holiday gift outside her home that didn’t belong to her family.

Nicole Akers says she wants to get the items to its rightful owner.

She and her family live on Pemberton Drive in Pearl. She said the gift box was sitting right at the end of their driveway, some items were spread out along the street.

“Me and my husband opened up the card, hoping there would be a last name as well, that’s when we saw the other gifts that were in there,” she said.

She posted a photo on social media hoping to get a response.

“I can imagine my gifts that were in that box, sitting on the side of the road and someone just snatch them. I didn’t want that person to feel that way.”

Akers said if this is your gift, she would like you to identify the other items in the box and the names written on the card. You can email here here.