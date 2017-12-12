AG Hood honors crime victims, their families at tree lighting ceremony

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Attorney General Jim Hood hosted the 14th annual Tree Lighting Ceremony to honor Mississippi crime victims, recognize their families and loved ones, and show appreciation for the dedicated individuals who work to serve victims of crime.

Victims and survivors of violent crimes were invited to place an ornament on the Christmas tree in the Sillers Building lobby to recognize the personal struggles associated with violence.

The event is organized by General Hood’s Bureau of Victim Assistance on behalf of victims of crime and the surviving family members of homicide victims.