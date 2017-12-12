Hattiesburg Police Department charge 8 people in connection to Bonhomie Apartment shooting

Arrests in Bonhomie Apartment shooting View as list View as gallery Open Gallery D'Vonte Humbles De'Andre Humbles Deidre Burns Meredith Austin Phillip Little Daija Tate Rashad Marshall Willie Wilson

HATTIESBURG, Miss.(WHLT) – Hattiesburg Police Department arrest and charge eight people in connection to the Bonhomie Apartment shooting.

Authorities held the eight people in custody for questioning Monday night, and they were later charged.

D’Vonte Humbles, 18, is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and criminal street gang activity.

De’Andre Humbles, 18, is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and criminal street gang activity. According to the Hattiesburg High School Football roster , De’Andre is a student athlete at Hattiesburg High School. He’s listed as a member of the 2017-2018 Varsity Football team.

Deidre Burns, 26, is charged with accessory before the fact.

Meredith Austin, 22, is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and criminal street gang activity.

Phillip Little, 18, is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and criminal street gang activity.

Daija Tate, 21, is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and criminal street gang activity.

Rashad Marshall, 22, is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and criminal street gang activity.

Willie Wilson, 41, is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and criminal street gang activity.

The Hattiesburg Police Department says there’s a possibility that additional charges and arrest will be made.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP (7867).