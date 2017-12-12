JPD searching for suspects connected to November shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Police Department is asking the public to help identify suspects wanted in a November shooting.

JPD released surveillance photos of the people they are looking for in connection with the shooting that happened near the One Stop Gas and Food Mart on Newman Avenue and W. Northside Drive.

Police said the men in the photos are wanted for shooting a 35-year-old man.

Both people are seen holding what appears to be weapons while they are standing in front of the store just before the incident. JPD said they were seen in the dark-colored SUV just before opening fire on the victim.The vehicle appears to be an earlier model Cadillac Escalade.

Anyone with information about these individuals or the vehicle, contact Police 601-960-1234 or call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

JPD searching for suspects View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo: JPD Photo: JPD Photo: JPD