JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The City of Jackson’s Planning Department is hosting the “Lunch @ Street” event this week.

The event is part of the Pop Up Lunch Program which focuses on ways to create master plans for communities.

The event will last from December 11 through December 15 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. in front of City Hall on the side facing Congress Street.

The week-long event will include food trucks, music, tables and folding chairs on the sidewalk.