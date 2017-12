JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police need your help finding a wanted man.

Officers are looking for 35-year-old Justin Darby.

JPD said he is charged with armed carjacking in connection with the crime that happened at Lynch Street and Highway 80 Monday.

Anyone with information, call police at 601-960-1234 or 601-355-TIPS.

