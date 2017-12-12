Manager talks about conditions at Meadow Ridge Apartments

WJTV Published: Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — An assisted living facility for seniors tells us there’s no truth to a claim that their residents are living in deplorable conditions.

A viewer contacted the WJTV newsroom saying there were issues at the Meadow Ridge Apartments. The email claimed there hasn’t been heat for months, on top of several other problems.

We went to the facility and found that the claims weren’t entirely true. We are told the boiler went out last week,  but a new one is on the way.

The seniors are safe and the team has been making a lot of positive changes.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s