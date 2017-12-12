Manager talks about conditions at Meadow Ridge Apartments

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — An assisted living facility for seniors tells us there’s no truth to a claim that their residents are living in deplorable conditions.

A viewer contacted the WJTV newsroom saying there were issues at the Meadow Ridge Apartments. The email claimed there hasn’t been heat for months, on top of several other problems.

We went to the facility and found that the claims weren’t entirely true. We are told the boiler went out last week, but a new one is on the way.

The seniors are safe and the team has been making a lot of positive changes.