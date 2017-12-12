MEMA retains national accreditation status

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency retained its national accreditation status from the Emergency Management Accreditation Program.

MEMA went through a gorous review. The program says the agency met all 64 required national standards.

The week-long review of Mississippi’s program was conducted by a team of certified assessors from across the nation in August 2016.

“This reaccreditation is a team award we share with all of the counties, state agencies and partner organizations in Mississippi that are part of our state’s emergency preparedness and response efforts,” said Lee Smithson, MEMA Executive Director. “EMAP is a rigorous standard to meet, but it is essential to ensure we are prepared for any hazard that threatens the citizens of Mississippi.”

The Emergency Management Standard covers:

Program Management, Administration and Finance, and Laws and Authorities

Hazard Identification, Risk Assessment and Consequence Analysis

Hazard Mitigation

Prevention

Operational Planning and Procedures

Incident Management

Resource Management, Mutual Aid and Logistics

Communications and Warning

Facilities

Training

Exercises, Evaluations and Corrective Action

Emergency Public Education and Information