Mom says son planned to harm himself after being bullied

BYRAM, MISS. (WJTV) — A mother is speaking out after her son was bullied on a school bus.

Tamesha Stokes says her son is a 2nd grader at Gary Road Elementary.

Since October, she says her son has been bullied by three kids on the school bus. She says he threatened to harm himself.

“My heart broke,” said Stokes.

Stokes says she complained to school leaders several times, but nothing was done.

“They dropped the ball, this was reported back in October,” said Stokes. “It only takes a couple minutes for a child to commit suicide.”

Stokes says she spoke to the superintendent of the Hinds County School District. Now, her son rides a different bus, but she still plans to remove him from the district.