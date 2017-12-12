Pizza delivery employee robbed, car stolen

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are investigating an armed robbery and auto theft that happened on Deryll Street to a pizza delivery employee.

Sgt. Roderick Holmes said police went to a home around 7 p.m. Monday night and found a 20-year-old who had been assaulted. His vehicle was also stolen, police said.

Officers said the victim was delivering pizza to the location. When he knocked on the door, it opened, and about two to three people armed with handguns exited.

One allegedly struck him with a weapon and forced him to the ground. The robbers allegedly took some cash from the victim’s pockets. Police said they also took his car.

The victim’s vehicle was a white 2006 Lincoln Zephyr, bearing tag TLA 499 from Tallahatchie County.

The victim received minor injuries and was not transported. Because he was forced to the ground and told not to look, the victim was not able to get a description of the suspects.

​Officers later learned that residence appeared to be an unoccupied location that the suspects had fled from.

Anyone who locates the stolen vehicle or has any information about the individuals involved in this incident is asked to contact Police at 601-906-1234 or call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

This investigation is ongoing.