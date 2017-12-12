Rankin County Man Charged with Cyber-Stalking

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. – Rankin County man has a $10,000 bond after making threats on Facebook.

21-year-old Raymond Debellis was arrested for Cyber-stalking.

“If you threaten people and you harass them constantly, it’s not a misdemeanor anymore it becomes a felony,” Digital Forensic Investigator, Hayden Lavingston said.

Investigators are charging Debellis for creating accounts and sending more than 30 threatening messages.

“The message content was very vulgar and threatening in nature so that’s where we felt like we had a good cyber-stalking case,” Lavingston explained.

The messages were sent last Monday to a law enforcement support page.

“He even threatened them as well so we take it seriously,” Lavingston said.

After two days of tracking down Debellis he was taken to jail for cyber-stalking.

“Through that process we were able to link it back to Mr. Debellis,” said Lavingston.

Debellis could face up to two years in prison, investigators are hoping this arrest stops future cyber-stalking.

“Today that’s the way you track people, you know there’s always a breadcrumb there a digital trail for you,” Lavingston explained.

The condition under which Debellis was given bond is that he may only use social media for work related posts.