S & W Grocery in Simpson County robbed

By Published:

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Simpson County deputies are investigating a robbery that happened at the S & W Grocery.

Deputies said they were called to the store on December 10 just before 7 p.m.

Authorities said four people who were armed came inside the store. At least one of the men held the store owner at gunpoint while the others took cash from the register and ransacked the store office.

The men also stole firearms, deputies said.

They also forced the owner outside and broke into the owner’s vehicle.

They left on foot. The owner was not hurt.

The sheriff’s department is asking the public for any information that could help them with this case.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s