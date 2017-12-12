S & W Grocery in Simpson County robbed

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Simpson County deputies are investigating a robbery that happened at the S & W Grocery.

Deputies said they were called to the store on December 10 just before 7 p.m.

Authorities said four people who were armed came inside the store. At least one of the men held the store owner at gunpoint while the others took cash from the register and ransacked the store office.

The men also stole firearms, deputies said.

They also forced the owner outside and broke into the owner’s vehicle.

They left on foot. The owner was not hurt.

The sheriff’s department is asking the public for any information that could help them with this case.