HATTIESBURG, Miss.(WHLT) – Authorities are investigating after a shots fired call led to multiple weapons found.

HPD officers went to Bowling Street in reference to shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they said they located several shell casings and automatic weapons.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP (7867).