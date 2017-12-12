Woman arrested after allegedly trying to deliver contraband to Penal Farm

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A woman is arrested for allegedly trying to deliver contraband to the Penal Farm in Raymond.

According to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, 36-year-old Ebony Bianca Hunter faces charges of possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute in a correctional facility, possession of contraband in a correctional facility, and conspiracy to introduce controlled substance into a correctional facility.

Authorities said Hinds County Special Operations Investigators received a tip that contraband would be delivered to the Penal Farm Saturday.

Deputies were able to intercept the package, stashed inside of a garbage container.

On Sunday, deputies said the same vehicle, a white Chrysler 300 driven by the same female from the day before returned attempting to make another delivery.

Investigators and Detention officers were able to take her into custody without incident.

Inmates, Andre McKinney and Marcus Dent also face charges as well. Andre McKinney has been charged with Possession of Contraband in a Correctional Facility and two counts of Conspiracy to Introduce Controlled Substance in a Correctional Facility. Marcus Dent has been charged with Conspiracy to Introduce Controlled Substance in a Correctional Facility.

“Delivering illegal contraband into any jail is a serious crime, and it’s my responsibility to see that it doesn’t happen without consequences.” Sheriff Victor Mason said. “As this investigation progresses, we anticipate additional arrests.”