JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The State Fire Marshal’s Office wants Mississippians to have a safe holiday free of fires.

Commissioner of Insurance and State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney wants everyone to follow the “12 Days of Christmas Fire Safety” to help keep this holiday season safe.

Starting Wednesday, December 13, and for 12 consecutive days, the State Fire Marshal’s Office will highlight a Christmas Fire Safety tip on the Mississippi Insurance Department social media pages.

The “Twelve Days of Christmas Fire Safety” are:

Day 1 – Use caution with holiday decorations. When possible, choose those made with flame-retardant or non-combustible materials.

Day 3 – Keep children and pets away from light strings and electrical decorations.

Day 4 – Turn off all light strings and decorations before leaving home or going to bed.

Day 5 – Never use lit candles to decorate a tree, and make sure any lit candles in the room are placed away from tree branches.

Day 6 – Make sure the tree is not blocking an exit.

Day 7 – Try to keep live trees as moist as possible by giving them plenty of water daily.

Day 8 – Make sure the tree is at least three feet away from any heat source like fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents or lights. The State Fire Marshal’s Office says a live tree can absorb as much as a gallon of water a day. A moist tree is less of a fire hazard than a dry tree shedding needles.

Day 9 – Unattended cooking is the leading cause of home fires in the U.S. When cooking for the holidays remember to keep an eye on the range.

Day 10 – When entertaining provide large, deep ashtrays for smokers. Wet cigarette butts with water before discarding.

Day 11 -After a party always check on, between, and under upholstery and cushions for cigarette butts that may be smoldering.

Day 12 – Take the tree down when it becomes dry. Recycle it, use it as a fish shelter in a farm pond or put it out with the trash. Do not burn it in the fireplace. Heat may explode the wood and set the room on fire.

Every family should create and practice a family escape plan in the event of fire.

If a fire breaks out in the home, use your plan and have a designated meeting place for all family members. Once everyone is outside the burning home, call 911 and do not re-enter the home.